Kerevi x-factor in Wallabies squad says Pumas coach

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
September 21, 2021 5:54 am

Fiji-born Samu Kerevi going beast-mode for the Wallabies is the biggest threat facing Argentina says Pumas coach Mario Ledesma.

The Wallabies centre has been a revelation in his three Tests since being drafted into the side and not just because of his rampaging running.

Ledesma was on board with the Wallabies when Kerevi made his Test debut against England in 2016 so he’s well aware of how much he has improved.

Ledesma says Kerevi makes a huge difference for the Wallabies, with his physicality and go-forward that he sets up the platform better than forwards.

Maintaining the rage to win three Tests in a row at Queensland Country Bank Stadium is as important to the Wallabies as breaking their 2021 duck is for the Pumas.

 

