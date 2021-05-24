Kerevi suffers injury following victory

It will be a race against time for Fiji-born Samu Kerevi after suffering a suspected ankle injury during the Wallabies vs Argentina match last night.

Kerevi was taken from the field after 51 minutes during the bonus-point victory, replaced by Tom Wright.

He was spotted after the game on crutches, with Rennie confirming he would head for scans today.

Rennie says there are question marks around Kerevi as they also prepare for the Spring Tour.

Kerevi and the Wallabies will next play Japan on October 23 after a brief stint at home, with the Suntory centre receiving clearance to stay for the remainder of the Spring Tour.