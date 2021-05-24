Kerevi starts for Wallabies after two years

Fiji-born centre Samu Kerevi has been named in the Wallabies starting line-up to face the All Blacks on Sunday.

It’s been two years since Kerevi’s last outing for the Wallabies and starts at inside centre in Perth, replacing Hunter Paisami who returned home for the birth of his child.

The former Queensland Reds captain left Australian rugby in 2019 for a lucrative three-year deal with Japan’s Suntory Sungoliath.

He’s back in the Wallabies fold now thanks to a relaxation of the Giteau Law, the veteran of 33 Tests one of two overseas-based players allowed despite not meeting the 60-cap qualification.

It continues a busy off-season for the 27-year-old, who was a last-minute addition to Australia’s Olympic rugby sevens outfit.

Australia will play New Zealand at 6pm on Sunday in the second round of the Rugby Championship.