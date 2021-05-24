Kerevi stars in Wallabies win

Fiji-born Samu Kerevi was in devastating form last night as the Wallabies beat Argentina 27-8 in their Rugby Championship clash.

It was the third successive win for Australia and the first time they’ve done it since a four-game block across October and November of 2017.

Kerevi scored a try and set up another for Reece Hodge after bursting through the line for the side’s opening try.

The Vuda man muscled his way past hapless defenders in the 19th minute to open up a 14-0 lead for the home side.

Kerevi finished with 90 meters from 14 carries and beat six defenders.

The 27-year-olds impressive form is opening up important space out wide for wingers Marika Koroibete and Andrew Kellaway.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Kerevi is in special form at the moment and doing everything in his power to be one of Australia’s first picks for the 2023 World Cup.

Wallabies Head Coach Dave Rennie says Kerevi was excellent again.

Meanwhile, Australia’s win will not have any effect on the Rugby Championship title race.

This is after the All Blacks clinched the trophy following its come from behind 19-17 win against world champions South Africa thanks to a penalty kick by Jordie Barrett in the 78th minute.