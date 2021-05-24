Kerevi set to rejoin Wallabies squad

Fiji born Samu Kerevi is set to join the Wallabies squad ahead of the third Bledisloe Cup Test in Perth.

According to the Sydeny Morning Herald, Kerevi who last played for the Wallabies in 2019 will link up with the squad as soon as he leaves hotel quarantine at the end of the week.

The 27-year-old who featured for the Australian sevens side at the Tokyo Olympics and is the second player to be called upon as part of the modification to the Giteau Law, which allows coach Dave.

Rennie to pick two players who do not fit the 60-Test cap criteria.

Duncan Paia’aua is the other player that Rennie has called into the squad as cover while Quade Cooper qualifies for the Giteau Law as he has played more than 60 Tests.

Kerevi has not played for the Wallabies since the 2019 Rugby World Cup, having signed a lucrative deal with Suntory Sungoliath.

He has been brought into the squad as cover for the centres.