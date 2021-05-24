Kerevi ruled out of tour

Fiji born Wallabies inside center Samu Kerevi will not be part of the spring tour.

Kerevi is not the only one ruled out as Sean McMahon is also not making the trip.

According to Fox Sports, the Japan-based duo failed to take the plane to England and had meetings yesterday, where it is understood the pair opted not to take part in the end of year Tests.

It’s believed Quade Cooper did not travel with the team to England either, but is expected to feature in the Wallabies’ end of year Tests.

Given the international window does not open until next week, Cooper could fly into camp, alongside French-based trio Will Skelton, Rory Arnold and Tolu Latu, ahead of the Test against Scotland.

It’s understood the Wallabies former utility Kurtley Beale may be brought in to cover for the injured Reece Hodge.