Kerevi out for the rest of the year

[Source: Rugby.com.au]

Fiji-born Samu Kerevi has been ruled out for the Wallabies for the rest of the year.

Kerevi who was in action for the Australia 7s side suffered a knee injury during the Commonwealth Games.

He picked up the knock during the 7-5 win over Kenya, not playing any further part in the tournament.

Scans have revealed further damage, ruling him out for the rest of the season.

The diagnosis is a nightmare result for Coach Dave Rennie, further adding to their injury list after losing Tom Banks, Andrew Kellaway, and Izack Rodda amongst several others.

Australia takes on Argentina at 7:10am on Sunday in the Rugby Championship while the All Blacks face South Africa at 3:10am.