Kerevi may replace Paisami

Fiji born Samu Kerevi may be included in Australia’s match-day squad against the All Blacks next weekend.

Kerevi may be brought in as a replacement for Hunter Paisami after the centre’s return to the squad following the Olympic rugby sevens tournament.

Wallabies centre Paisami and lock Lukhan Salakaia-Loto will miss the rescheduled Rugby Championship Test against New Zealand in Perth.

The pair will return home for the births of their first children.

Paisami and Salakaia Loto’s departure follows New Zealand’s decision to not fly to the Western Australia capital last week, which forced the game’s postponement to next Sunday.

Lock Izack Rodda could also be in the frame for what would be his first test under Wallabies coach Dave Rennie.

Rennie said Paisami and Loto would have been available had the match been played today as originally scheduled.