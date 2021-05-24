Kerevi, Koroibete and Valetini to start

All Fijians in the Wallabies Rugby Championship squad will start against Argentina on Saturday.

Head Coach Dave Rennie has named Rob Valetini, Samu Kerevi and the inspirational Marika Koroibete in his starting fifteen.

Reece Hodge will play fullback replacing Tom Banks who has been ruled out for the rest of the Rugby Championship.

Article continues after advertisement

Hodge is joined in the starting side by Rebels teammate Rob Leota, who comes into blindside flanker for Lachie Swinton.

The only other change comes on the bench as Reds flyhalf James O’Connor makes his long-awaited return from injury. He is joined by Reds teammates Tate McDermott and Jordan Petaia.

The Wallabies host Argentina at 10pm on Saturday and will wear their new First Nations jersey at Queensland Country Bank Stadium in what will be their first-ever Test match in Townsville.

Wallabies Lineup

1. James Slipper

2. Folau Fainga’a

3. Taniela Tupou

4. Izack Rodda

5. Matt Philip

6. Rob Leota

7. Michael Hooper (c)

8. Rob Valetini

9. Nic White

10. Quade Cooper

11. Marika Koroibete

12. Samu Kerevi

13. Len Ikitau

14. Andrew Kellaway

15. Reece Hodge

Replacements

16. Feleti Kaitu’u

17. Angus Bell

18. Tom Robertson

19. Darcy Swain

20. Pete Samu

21. Tate McDermott

22. James O’Connor

23. Jordan Petaia