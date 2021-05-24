Rugby
Kerevi, Koroibete and Valetini to start
September 23, 2021 3:09 pm
Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete and Rob Valetini
All Fijians in the Wallabies Rugby Championship squad will start against Argentina on Saturday.
Head Coach Dave Rennie has named Rob Valetini, Samu Kerevi and the inspirational Marika Koroibete in his starting fifteen.
Reece Hodge will play fullback replacing Tom Banks who has been ruled out for the rest of the Rugby Championship.
Hodge is joined in the starting side by Rebels teammate Rob Leota, who comes into blindside flanker for Lachie Swinton.
The only other change comes on the bench as Reds flyhalf James O’Connor makes his long-awaited return from injury. He is joined by Reds teammates Tate McDermott and Jordan Petaia.
The Wallabies host Argentina at 10pm on Saturday and will wear their new First Nations jersey at Queensland Country Bank Stadium in what will be their first-ever Test match in Townsville.
Wallabies Lineup
1. James Slipper
2. Folau Fainga’a
3. Taniela Tupou
4. Izack Rodda
5. Matt Philip
6. Rob Leota
7. Michael Hooper (c)
8. Rob Valetini
9. Nic White
10. Quade Cooper
11. Marika Koroibete
12. Samu Kerevi
13. Len Ikitau
14. Andrew Kellaway
15. Reece Hodge
Replacements
16. Feleti Kaitu’u
17. Angus Bell
18. Tom Robertson
19. Darcy Swain
20. Pete Samu
21. Tate McDermott
22. James O’Connor
23. Jordan Petaia