Kerevi inspired by Nonu

Wallabies star Samu Kerevi admits he’s taken inspiration from the likes of Beauden Barrett and Ma’a Nonu as he adapts his game style.

Kerevi has picked up where he left off since returning to the Wallabies, scoring during their 27-8 win over Argentina

Speaking to RUGBY.com, the Fiji-born center says having spent time in Japan and the Sevens helped to redefine and develop his skill set.

Article continues after advertisement

He says he always wanted to improve and he thinks getting the hunger to continue that way as he’s getting older so the body’s not going to be the same, so he has to adapt the way he plays.

Kerevi adds someone who has inspired him is Ma’a Nonu so seeing a player like that improve his skill set is something that he wants to get to so it’s definitely about adding armor to the armory.

The Wallabies play Argentina in the last Rugby Championship round on Saturday at 7:05pm followed by the All Blacks and Springboks clash at 10:05pm.

[Source:rugby.com.au]