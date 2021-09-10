Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
65 new cases as death toll passes 621|Curfew to start from 10pm today|Student vaccination program deferred|Ministry terminates 127 staff|No resignations, we will follow MoH directives|Local knowledge incorporated with COVID response|Remain cautious to avoid future lockdowns|MoH to conduct surveillance for maritime communities|Over 17,000 children receive first jab|Central Division records two COVID-19 deaths|Slow increase in non-COVID caseloads: Dr. Nasedra|Health Ministry records 65 new cases|Vaccination prioritized for students in maritime islands|243 public health infringement notices issued|Beqa Island records six new infections|Government is decisive on easing restrictions|FEMAT to remain on standby|54 new COVID infections recorded|Vaccine nationalism must end says PM|FEMAT winding down its operation|COVID case recorded at the border|Partially vaccinated Church Ministers not to attend engagements|Village sends positive patients to remote farms|More than 14,000 children received their COVID jabs|Fiji on the verge of achieving 70 percent target|
Full Coverage

Rugby

Kerevi inspired by Nonu

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
September 29, 2021 5:09 am
Samu Kerevi tackled by Ma'a Nonu and beauden barrett in a Super Rugby match between the Reds and Hurricanes.[Source:RUGBY WARP UP]

Wallabies star Samu Kerevi admits he’s taken inspiration from the likes of Beauden Barrett and Ma’a Nonu as he adapts his game style.

Kerevi has picked up where he left off since returning to the Wallabies, scoring during their 27-8 win over Argentina

Speaking to RUGBY.com, the Fiji-born center says having spent time in Japan and the Sevens helped to redefine and develop his skill set.

Article continues after advertisement

He says he always wanted to improve and he thinks getting the hunger to continue that way as he’s getting older so the body’s not going to be the same, so he has to adapt the way he plays.

Kerevi adds someone who has inspired him is Ma’a Nonu so seeing a player like that improve his skill set is something that he wants to get to so it’s definitely about adding armor to the armory.

The Wallabies play Argentina in the last Rugby Championship round on Saturday at 7:05pm followed by the All Blacks and Springboks clash at 10:05pm.

[Source:rugby.com.au]

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.