Kerevi happy to play outside Barrett in Japan

Former Wallabies vice-captain, Samu Kerevi, is relishing life playing outside All Blacks playmaker Beauden Barrett.

The blockbusting centre has again shown why he remains a wanted man in Australia with a powerful performance in round three of Japan’s Top League.

Kerevi bagged two tries as Suntory Sungoliath outclassed Munakata Sanix Blues 75-10.

With four tries in three games, Kerevi is among the top targets for Wallabies coach Dave Rennie.

Kerevi and Barrett have a likely chance of meeting up on opposite sides later in the year during the Bledisloe Cup.

Like Kerevi, Barrett was in masterly form, scoring his second try for Suntory from three appearances while landing 10 conversions for a 25-point haul.