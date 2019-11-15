Kerevi donates to Vatulele Cyclone Harold Appeal

Fijian-born Australian rugby union centre, Samu Kerevi has donated AUD$1, 580 (FJ$ 2, 284) towards the Vatulele Cyclone Harold Appeal.

The Appeal was setup to support people of Vatulele to build their livelihoods following the mass devastation caused by Tropical Cyclone Harold.

With an aim to collect $40,000, the Appeal plans to distribute the funds evenly for the restoration of the four villages in Vatulele.

The Vatulele TC Harold Appeal is a direct response to strengthen the Recovery and Rehabilitation efforts.