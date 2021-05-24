Home

Kerevi back in Wallabies camp

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
August 20, 2021 1:20 pm
Fiji-born Samu Kerevi. [File Photo]

Fiji-born Samu Kerevi counts himself blessed to be back in the Wallabies camp after his return from his Olympic outing In Tokyo, Japan.

Kerevi who last played for the Wallabies in 2019 has joined camp and started training with the squad ahead of its third Bledisloe Cup test in Perth.

The 27-year-old says he is grateful to be able to contribute and be part of the group with a wide range of gifted players.

Article continues after advertisement

“I’m here to get as much knowledge as I can these next couple of days and just push each other, push our group in a positive way and impact the group in a positive way and wherever that leads I’ll be happy with so my first thing is what’s ahead of me today and when we head into the test week we’ll see how it goes.”

Kerevi is the second player to be called upon as part of the modification to the Giteau Law, which allows Coach Dave Rennie to pick two players who do not fit the 60-Test cap criteria.

Duncan Paia’aua is the other player that Rennie has called into the squad as cover while Quade Cooper qualifies for the Giteau Law as he has played more than 60 Tests.

The third test of the Bledisloe Cup match will be held next Saturday at Optus Stadium.

