Kerevi and Valetini to start for Wallabies

Two Fijians in the Wallabies Rugby Championship squad will start against Argentina this weekend.

Samu Kerevi and Rob Valetini have been listed in the starting 15.

Winger Marika Koroibete will miss the match as he has returned to Melbourne to be with his newborn child.

Head Coach Dave Rennie has made some changes with back-rower Sean McMahon and prop Greg Holmes making their international returns.

Australia hosts Argentina in Gold Coast on Saturday at 7.05pm.

Wallabies team to play Argentina at Cbus Super Stadium, Gold Coast

1. James Slipper (109 Tests)

2. Folau Fainga’a (20 Tests)

3. Taniela Tupou (34 Tests)

4. Izack Rodda (29 Tests)

5. Darcy Swain (8 Tests)

6. Pete Samu (14 Tests)

7. Michael Hooper (c) (114 Tests)

8. Rob Valetini (13 Tests)

9. Nic White (42 Tests)

10. Quade Cooper (73 Tests)

11. Andrew Kellaway (8 Tests)

12. Samu Kerevi (37 Tests)

13. Len Ikitau (8 Tests)

14. Jordan Petaia (13 Tests)

15. Reece Hodge (52 Tests)

Replacements

16. Lachlan Lonergan (3 Tests)

17. Angus Bell (11 Tests)

18. Greg Holmes (27 Tests)

19. Matt Philip (18 Tests)

20. Sean McMahon (26 Tests)

21. Jake Gordon (9 Tests)

22. James O’Connor (56 Tests)

23. Tom Wright (5 Tests)