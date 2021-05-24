Home

Rugby

Kepu injured, Leali’ifano captain

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
April 11, 2022 4:36 pm
Sekope Kepu [Source: Rugby Pass]

Moana Pasifika captain Sekope Kepu will miss Moana Pasifika’s second clash against the Hurricanes tomorrow.

Fly-half Christian Leali’ifano will step into the role to lead the side.

Coming off a defeat to the Highlanders on Friday, Coach Aaron Mauger has made nine changes to the squad.

Article continues after advertisement


[Source: Moana Pasifika]

This sees Timoci Tavatavanawai replaced in match-day 23.

Leali’ifano is one of six players retained in the starting team from the weekend’s loss and he will be accompanied by two new vice-captains in the form of Manu Samoa duo Alamanda Motuga and Jonathan Taumateine who comes in at halfback.

The two teams clash tomorrow at 7.05pm.

Our Swire Shipping Fijian Drua is on a bye this weekend.

Moana Pasifika:
Abraham Pole
Samiuela Moli
Joe ‘Apikotoa
Mahonri Ngakuru
Samuel Slade
Alex McRobbie
Alamanda Motuga (VC)
Henry Time-Stowers
Jonathan Taumateine (VC)
Christian Leali’ifano (C)
Neria Foma’i
Danny Toala
Levi Aumua
Tima Fainga’anuku
Lolagi Visinia
Ray Niuia
Ezekiel Lindenmuth
Taukiha’amea Koloamatangi
Michael Curry
Penitoa Finau
Manu Paea
Lincoln McClutchie
Henry Taefu

