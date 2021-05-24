Kepu injured, Leali’ifano captain

Moana Pasifika captain Sekope Kepu will miss Moana Pasifika’s second clash against the Hurricanes tomorrow.

Fly-half Christian Leali’ifano will step into the role to lead the side.

Coming off a defeat to the Highlanders on Friday, Coach Aaron Mauger has made nine changes to the squad.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Moana Pasifika]

This sees Timoci Tavatavanawai replaced in match-day 23.

Leali’ifano is one of six players retained in the starting team from the weekend’s loss and he will be accompanied by two new vice-captains in the form of Manu Samoa duo Alamanda Motuga and Jonathan Taumateine who comes in at halfback.

The two teams clash tomorrow at 7.05pm.

Our Swire Shipping Fijian Drua is on a bye this weekend.

Moana Pasifika:

Abraham Pole

Samiuela Moli

Joe ‘Apikotoa

Mahonri Ngakuru

Samuel Slade

Alex McRobbie

Alamanda Motuga (VC)

Henry Time-Stowers

Jonathan Taumateine (VC)

Christian Leali’ifano (C)

Neria Foma’i

Danny Toala

Levi Aumua

Tima Fainga’anuku

Lolagi Visinia

Ray Niuia

Ezekiel Lindenmuth

Taukiha’amea Koloamatangi

Michael Curry

Penitoa Finau

Manu Paea

Lincoln McClutchie

Henry Taefu