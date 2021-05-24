Home

Kepu appointed Moana Pasifika skipper

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
February 2, 2022 12:16 pm
Sekope Kepu will lead Moana Pasifika in Super Rugby Pacific. [Source: Photosport via rnz]

Wallaby test prop Sekope Kepu will be leading Moana Pasifika to its inaugural start to the Super Rugby Pacific this season.

The club made the announcement earlier today welcoming Kepu’s experience and capability of leading the team.

Moana Pasifika Trust chair Savae Sir Michael Jones says Kepu is an outstanding leader responsibility of a captain well with confidence and grace.

Article continues after advertisement

Head coach Aaron Mauger says right from the outset, Kepu has led by example – both in the way he trains, prepares, and in the way he contributes to the team culture

With 110 Test caps and three Rugby World Cup campaigns to his name, Sydney-born Kepu has been a natural choice for Moana.

In total, Kepu has played 295 first-class matches including 141 appearances for the Waratahs and he brings a wealth of experience and wisdom to the emerging talent of Moana Pasifika.

Kepu’s duty gets under way with this Friday’s pre-season game against the Gallagher Chiefs at Mt Smart Stadium.

