Rugby

Kenatale returns to Tailevu

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
April 7, 2022 4:34 pm
Nemia Kenatale [Source: Sky Sports]

Former Flying Fijians halfback Nemia Kenatale is expected to feature for Tailevu this season.

This has been confirmed by Tailevu coach Samisoni Baikeitoga who says they expect the 36-year-old to play after another two rounds.

Kenatale’s experience will be vital for the young Tailevu side who have managed to win two out of three games this season including a 22-20 triumph over defending champions Suva.

Article continues after advertisement

This week the side plays current Skipper Cup table leaders Naitasiri and Baikeitoga say they’re aware of the Farebrother trophy holders’ threat.

“We’ll not take this game easily because we hosting in our home ground Nakelo, and Nakelo has been a good hunting ground for us and come Saturday we know what to do with the champ”.

Experience players Seru Vaniqi, Timoci Vunimoku, Peniasi Ravudolo and Poasa Waqanibau are sure starters for Tailevu this weekend.

Naitasiri takes on Tailevu at Nakelo District School ground and you can watch the match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on Walesi.

Other games on Saturday see defending Skipper Cup champions Suva hosts Northland at Buckhurst Park while Rewa meets Nadroga at Burebasaga ground and Namosi battles unbeaten Nadi at Thompson Park in Navua.

