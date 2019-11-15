Kean steps down from World Rugby

Fiji Rugby Union has confirmed that the Union’s Chairman Commander Francis Kean has withdrawn his nomination for election to the World Rugby Executive Committee.

This follows new allegations published in the UK Sunday Times.

FRU Chief Executive John O’Connor says the decision by the Chairman has been communicated to World Rugby.

World Rugby says it takes all allegations of behavior that is not in keeping with the sport’s strong and inclusive values and Bye-Laws extremely seriously.

World Rugby adds FRU recognizes the seriousness of the allegations made and the need for them to be fully investigated.

It adds it is in the best interests of the sport that Kean steps down from the Council and his Executive Committee candidature be withdrawn.

The Fiji Rugby Union have confirmed that their seat on the World Rugby Council will be filled by union CEO John O’Connor.

There are now seven nominations for seven seats on the World Rugby Executive Committee, which will be confirmed at the 2020 Annual Meeting of the World Rugby Council, held by teleconference on 12 May.

O’Connor says earning a seat on the World Rugby Council alone would not have possible without Commander Kean’s visionary, sound and assertive leadership since 2015.

He says this in itself has been a milestone achievement for Fiji Rugby, something all Fijians should be proud of.

O’Connor also expressed his disappointment at those who had taken to social media recently to undermine all the good work and achievements of Fiji Rugby.

O’Connor also adds the priority for the Union at the moment is our safety during these extraordinary times.

