Kean one of eight World Rugby Executive Committee nominees

Fiji Rugby Union Chairman Francis Kean is one of the eight nominees for the seven available positions on the World Rugby Executive Committee.

Kean is nominated by the FRU and was seconded by the France Rugby Union.

To be elected, Executive Committee nominees need to be one of the seven candidates who win the highest number of votes.

The other nominees are Mark Alexander of South Africa, Khaled Babbou of Rugby Africa, Bart Campbell from New Zealand Rugby, Gareth Davies of Wales, former Scotland international John ‘White Shark’ Jefrey, Bob Latham of USA Rugby and Brett Robinson from Australia.

With the current COVID-19 pandemic making it impossible for meetings to go ahead as scheduled, World Rugby has confirmed that the schedule of May Council and committee meetings will be held remotely.

Meanwhile, World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont is standing for a second term and will be up against Vice-Chairman Agustín Pichot.

France Rugby Union President Bernard Laporte has been nominated as Vice-Chairman.

The Chairman, Vice-Chairman and Executive Committee will be elected for a period of four years commencing immediately after the results are announced by the auditor to Council on the 12th of next month.