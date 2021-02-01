Katonivere to lead Nadi

Defending Inkk Farebrother Trophy holders Nadi has finalized its squad to face Rewa in the first challenge today at Prince Charles Park.

Nadi is hosting Rewa in round one of the Skipper Cup and therefore will have to defend the Farebrother based on the format that was introduced by the Fiji Rugby Union last season.

Experienced prop Ron Katonivere will lead the jet setters today and will be assisted by season campaigners like Turuva Lumelume and former Flying Fijians flanker Naulia Dawai.

Former Tailevu winger Tikiko Uluiviti has been named to start at inside centre.

Also in the starting 15 are Vilive Miramira, Maikei Sivo, Sela Toga and Tevita Mociu.

Nadi hosts Rewa at 3pm.

In other games at the same time today, Northland takes on Naitasiri at Gatward Park in Korovou and Namosi battles Tailevu at Nakelo District School ground.

Suva hosts Nadroga at the ANZ Stadium at 6pm and you can watch the match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on the FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

Nadi Lineup

1.Ron Katonivere

2.Maikeli Sivo

3.Isaia Namote

4.Turuva Lumelume

5.Asivorosi Naliga

6.Ilisoni Galala

7.Vilive Miramira

8.Napolioni Dawai

9.Anasa Gary

10.Sela Toga

11.Jiutasa Nave

12.Tikiko Uluiviti

13.Tevita Mociu

14.Solomoni Tavai

15.Navitalai Tuilawa

Reserves

16.Joseph Koroivueta

17.Josefa Nadolo

18.Tomasi Nawaqa

19.Samuela Saqiwa

20.Jolame Luvevou

21.Orisi Erenavula

22.Semisi Muaedonu

23.Vilikesa Driu