Rugby
Katonivere to lead Nadi
April 10, 2021 1:15 pm
Defending Inkk Farebrother Trophy holders Nadi has finalized its squad to face Rewa in the first challenge today at Prince Charles Park.
Nadi is hosting Rewa in round one of the Skipper Cup and therefore will have to defend the Farebrother based on the format that was introduced by the Fiji Rugby Union last season.
Experienced prop Ron Katonivere will lead the jet setters today and will be assisted by season campaigners like Turuva Lumelume and former Flying Fijians flanker Naulia Dawai.
Former Tailevu winger Tikiko Uluiviti has been named to start at inside centre.
Also in the starting 15 are Vilive Miramira, Maikei Sivo, Sela Toga and Tevita Mociu.
Nadi hosts Rewa at 3pm.
In other games at the same time today, Northland takes on Naitasiri at Gatward Park in Korovou and Namosi battles Tailevu at Nakelo District School ground.
Suva hosts Nadroga at the ANZ Stadium at 6pm and you can watch the match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on the FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.
Nadi Lineup
1.Ron Katonivere
2.Maikeli Sivo
3.Isaia Namote
4.Turuva Lumelume
5.Asivorosi Naliga
6.Ilisoni Galala
7.Vilive Miramira
8.Napolioni Dawai
9.Anasa Gary
10.Sela Toga
11.Jiutasa Nave
12.Tikiko Uluiviti
13.Tevita Mociu
14.Solomoni Tavai
15.Navitalai Tuilawa
Reserves
16.Joseph Koroivueta
17.Josefa Nadolo
18.Tomasi Nawaqa
19.Samuela Saqiwa
20.Jolame Luvevou
21.Orisi Erenavula
22.Semisi Muaedonu
23.Vilikesa Driu