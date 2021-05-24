Kata joins Moana Pasifika

Former rugby league international Solomone Kata is the latest player to seal a deal with Moana Pasifika for the next season’s Super Rugby Pacific.

Kata who this year played for the Brumbies featured in seven rugby league Tests for Tonga between 2014 and 2019, and five for New Zealand in 2016.

He also played 93 matches for the Warriors in the NRL from 2015 to 2019.

Article continues after advertisement

The 26-year-old made the switch back to Rugby Union in 2019 when he signed with the Brumbies, going on to play 15 matches in Super Rugby.

Just as he was cementing his place with the Brumbies, Kata opted to stay in Auckland to be close to his family during a COVID-impacted season.

Moana Pasifika Head Coach Aaron Mauger says the powerful midfielder will bring a huge breadth of experience to the campaign.

Mauger says Kata has a great ability to run strong and stay upright in a tackle, that, combined with his speed, makes him an exciting prospect with the ball in hand.

Kata is currently on tour with the Tonga Ikale Tale and is expected to make the team against England this weekend.