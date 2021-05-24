Karawalevu to join the Roosters next month

Kaiviti Silktails outside back Vuate Karawalevu will depart for Australia this weekend to join the Roosters NRL squad.

The former Marist Brothers High School student signed for the Roosters earlier this year.

The Silktails’ ‘Rising Star’ winner for 2021 season will spend two weeks in quarantine before joining Trent Robison’s side in November for pre-season training.

The Roosters hope by mixing and training with the NRL players over the next couple of months, Karawalevu will make further strides in his development to the point he can handle first grade.

The 20-year-old winger-centre played seven games for the Silktails scoring three tries and made five appearances for the Roosters Jersey Flegg Cup side with nine tries this year.

Next season the Roosters expect Karawalevu to primarily play the Jersey Flegg Cup and The Knock-On Effect NSW Cup with the North Sydney Bears.