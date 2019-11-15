Kamikamica to miss final against Eels

Fiji Bati forward Tui Kamikamica has entered an early guilty plea to the grade two dangerous contact charge made against him.

This means Kamikamica will miss Saturday’s qualifying final against Maika Sivo and the Eels.

He was cited for a shoulder charge on Dragons rookie Jayden Sullivan in their NRL clash on Sunday.

Article continues after advertisement

The Storm will face the Eels on Saturday at 9.50pm.

Another match on Saturday sees the Raiders meeting the Sharks at 7.40pm.

The Panthers and the Roosters will kick-off the qualifying finals on Friday at 9.50pm.

On Sunday the Rabbitohs will face the Knights at 5.05pm.

You can watch all the action live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform