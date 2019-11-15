Kamikamica thought season was over after painful two weeks

Fiji Bati forward Tui Kamikamica thought his season was over when he spent two weeks on his back in agony earlier this year.

The 26-year-old Fijian international trained so hard in the enforced two-month break that he sustained a back injury and before surgery, in late July both he and the club thought his season was done.

Speaking to NRL.com Kamikamica who had back surgery says it is one of the most painful injuries.

He says he was in bed for two weeks and couldn’t walk.

The Taveuni man who is a tough forward was bed-ridden for two weeks and it was the toughest thing he had endured.

He says his Storms teammate Papua New Guinea Kumuls star Justin Olam had to bring his breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Kamikamica has been named on the bench for the Storm when they take on the West Tigers at 7:30pm on Friday.