Kamikamica recovers, available for selection

There’s some good news for Melbourne Storm fans as Fiji Bati prop forward Tui Kamikamica has recovered from his injury.

Kamikamica has been out of action since the NRL resumed a month ago.

The 26- year- old is now available for selection according to Zero Tackle after overcoming a back injury.

While Kamikamica’s recovery is welcoming news, the Storm’s playmaker Cameron Munster, will miss

The Storm will play Roosters at 8:50pm on Thursday.

On Friday the Raiders play the Dragons at 8pm before Maika Sivo and the Eels host the Cowboys at 9:55pm.

The Eels and Cowboys match will be aired LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

On Saturday the Titans face the Sharks at 5pm followed by the Warriors and Broncos at 7:30pm.

The Panthers will meet West Tigers at 9:35pm Saturday and you can catch the action LIVE on FBC Sports channel.

There will be two games on Sunday with the Sea Eagles playing the Knights at 6:05pm and the Bulldogs face the Rabbitohs at 8:30pm.