Kamikamica in the interchange for Storm

Tui Kamikamica. [File Photo]

Fiji Bati prop Tui Kamikamica will come off the bench in tomorrow’s clash against the Sea Eagles in round 16 of the NRL.

Kamikamica is on the interchange in the Storm’s match-day 17.

Some other names that represented their country in the Pacific Test over the weekend have been named to start including Kiwi Jahrome Hughes and Papua New Guinea’s Justin Olam.

Origin star Cameron Munster is also in the starting line-up.

Melbourne faces Manly tomorrow night at 9.50.