Kamikamica faces fine

Fiji Bati and Melbourne Storm forward Tui Kamikamica faces a fine after being charged with dangerous contact on Panthers forward Spencer Leni.

Kamikamica’s offence is a Grade One and will see him fined $1,000 with an early guilty plea or $1,500 if he fights the charge and loses.

The 56th minute incident happened with Kamikamica hitting Penrith prop Spencer Leniu high as he attempted to bring the ball out of his own end.

The tackle appeared to be in the low range, but did collect Leniu with direct contact to the side of the jaw, giving away a penalty and seeing Kamikamica placed on report.

The Storm will face Broncos at 9.55pm on Friday.