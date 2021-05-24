Kamikamica available for selection next week

Fiji Bati forward Tui Kamikamica will be available for selection next week after his nine-game suspension was backdated.

The National Rugby League has issued Melbourne Storm forward, Kamikamica a nine-game suspension and a $10,000 fine.

However, the NRL decided to backdate his suspension as he has missed out the opening nine games of the season.

Article continues after advertisement

Half the $10,000 fine will be suspended which means he’ll pay $5000.

This is in relation to an alleged incident, involving a female member of the public outside a Brisbane bar in November, 2021.

The former Fiji Bati forward was charged by Queensland police with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, which was later dismissed in court last month.

An NRL statement says any forms of violence against women will not be tolerated.

Meanwhile, the Penrith Panthers will clash with the Parramatta Eels tomorrow at 9:55pm and the match will air LIVE on the FBC Sports channel.