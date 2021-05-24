Kalounivale in Black Ferns squad

Fiji-born Waikato prop Tanya Kalounivale has been named in New Zealand women’s rugby squad to prepare for the upcoming Pacific Four series.

Head Coach Wayne Smith named his first squad today since taking over the Black Ferns, omitting some of the team’s veterans while selecting seven rookies including Kalounivale.

The 23-year-old is a former Suva Grammar School student and made her debut for Waikato in 2017.

The Black Ferns kick off their Rugby World Cup preparations against Australia, Canada and the USA in the Pacific Four Series next month.

The first Test against Australia will be on Monday, June 2nd followed by Canada on June 12th before finishing up with the USA on June 18th.

The Rugby World Cup kicks off at Eden Park on October 8.

Meanwhile, the Rooster Chicken Fijiana will face Australia on Friday in its second Test.

The side lost to Japan last weekend and Coach Senirusi Seruvakula is expected to make some changes as he tries to give players a chance to prove themselves before finalizing his World Cup squad.

You can watch the Fijiana against the Wallaroos LIVE on FBC Sports channel on Friday at 7pm.