Kaloucava to lead Naitasiri in Farebrother challenge

Naitasiri rugby Head Coach Dr Ilaitia Tuisese has named a powerful side to try and wrestle away the Inkk Farebrother Trophy from Nadi tomorrow.

Former Flying Fijians hooker Seremaia Naureure, Sireli Kaloucava and Necani Nawaqadau are some of the season campaigners in the forwards.

Kaloucava will captain the Highlanders.

Young Flying Fijians lock forward Chris Minimbi, Jale Railala and Maciu Vakacabeqoli are also in the mix.

Viliame is at halfback while Josua Yavala starts at flyhalf in place of Etonia Rokotuisawa who has been suspended for three weeks.

Kini Douglas is another familiar name in the backline with former Tailevu winger Josevani Soro.

Young first-five eighth Tuidraki Samusamuvodre is on the bench.

Naitasiri plays Nadi at Prince Charles Park tomorrow at 3pm.

In other games, Northland faces Tailevu at Ratu Cakobau gorund two, Nadroga meets Namosi at Thompson Park in Navua and Suva battles Rewa at Burebasaga ground at 3pm on Saturday.

Naitasiri Team:

1.Asiveli Rokoua 2.Seremaia Naureure 3.Aseri Tuivaga 4.Chris Minibi 5.Jale Railala 6.Necani Nawaqadau 7.Maciu Vakacabeqoli 8.Sireli Kaloucava 9.Viliame Matai 10.Josua Yavala 11. Tomasi Vula 12. Peni Tubuna 13.Maleli Sau 14. Josevani Soro 15. Kini Doughlas 16.Jone Vatukela 17. Filipe Navatoga 18. Apakuki Cokanakadavu 19.Esikia Macu 30.Tomasi Naiduki 21. Ratu Josaia Tagivetaua 22. Tuidraki Samusamuvodre 23.Seveci Nakailagi