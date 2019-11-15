Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Rugby

Kaiviti Silktails hammer Wolves in NSW Ron Massey Cup debut

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
March 14, 2020 4:48 pm

The Kaiviti Silktails team has thrashed the Windsor Wolves 40-16 in their first round of the Ron Massey Cup Premiership at Lautoka’s Churchill Park.

Both sides in the first half scored three tries each as they went into the break 16 all.

The Silktails tries were scored by Vereti Peceli and two from Penioni Tagituimua.

Article continues after advertisement

In the second half, it was a one sided affair as the Silktails dominated the period scoring four unanswered tries.

The try scorer’s were Turaganivalu Nabetelevu, Josaia Raboiliku,.Ratu Timoci Namoutukula and Osea Sadrau.

The Silktails will play Glebe Concord Wolves next week at Churchill Park during the second round.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.