Kaiviti Silktails hammer Wolves in NSW Ron Massey Cup debut

The Kaiviti Silktails team has thrashed the Windsor Wolves 40-16 in their first round of the Ron Massey Cup Premiership at Lautoka’s Churchill Park.

Both sides in the first half scored three tries each as they went into the break 16 all.

The Silktails tries were scored by Vereti Peceli and two from Penioni Tagituimua.

In the second half, it was a one sided affair as the Silktails dominated the period scoring four unanswered tries.

The try scorer’s were Turaganivalu Nabetelevu, Josaia Raboiliku,.Ratu Timoci Namoutukula and Osea Sadrau.

The Silktails will play Glebe Concord Wolves next week at Churchill Park during the second round.