Kaicina thankful for Naluwai wai opportunity

Having the INKK Fiji Farebrother Challenge in Naluwai wai after 24 years brings back memories for former Naitasiri forward Mitieli Kaicina.

Kaicina was part of the 1999 coaching staff with the then-coach Ilaitia Tuisese Senior, that won the Farebrother from Nadi and brought the game back to Naluwai grounds that same year, where Lautoka and Nadroga both challenged the trophy but both lost.

Naitasiri continued to hold the trophy until 2000, where they lost it to Nadi at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Kaicina says back then the competition was different and having the challenge back in Nauluwai is special not only for people of Naitasiri but also the 1998 coaching staff.

He adds they’re confident Naitasiri have what it takes to defeat the strong Namosi outfit.

Meanwhile, in the Under-19 grade, Namosi defeated Naitasiri 10-5.

The match between Naitasiri and Namosi will kickoff at 3pm and you can listen to the commentary on Radio Fiji One.