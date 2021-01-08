Junior Escott Shield final to be held next weekend

The 2020 Junior Escott Shield final will be held next Saturday at Bidesi Park in Suva.

The tournament was planned to finish off last month, but due to the recent cyclone Suva Rugby Union had to make changes to the program.

Suva Rugby Union Secretary Tevita Tuiloa says this is only the beginning of what they anticipate to be the best secondary schools rugby competition.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have agreed to have it next week Saturday, right before the kids go back to school .the main is to finish the 2020 Junior Escott Shield final before we regroup and plan ahead for the JES program this year.”

In the Under-14 final Suva Barbarians will face Lomaiviti Juniors while in the Under-16 semifinals Lomaiviti Babas 1 meet DHL Raiwaqa Lions and USP Suva Babas face Lomaiviti 2.