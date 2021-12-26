Junior Escott shield features girl’s competition for the first time

The 2021 Junior Escott Shield will see a girl’s competition for the first time.

Two girls’ teams, Central Eagles and Eastern Mares will be the first girls’ teams to feature in the tournament.

Suva Rugby Union Secretary, Tevita Tuiloa, says they have gotten interest from women’s teams to set up a girl’s competition.

“This year we made it a point to grow or to capture the interests from our young girls given the success of the Fijiana about the women’s program that has been going on so we are grateful to have two girls team for the under-17.”

Tuiloa says it is also about giving girls a platform to showcase their skills.

With the competition beginning tomorrow, Suva Rugby has been boosted with $15,000 by Wallsons Foods PTE Limited.

Business Development Manager, Abdul Shameer, says such competitions is a platform for players to showcase their talent.

“It is our honour to be among these guys here because they are our future talents who knows that we won’t have this opportunity to see them again.”

The competition begins tomorrow with the finals on Friday.