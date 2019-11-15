Home

Rugby

Junior district rugby competition discussions underway

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
December 16, 2020 8:01 am
Junior Escott Shield Tournament Coordinator Malakai Tuweli

The Suva Rugby Union Junior Escott Shield officials are having discussions with the Nadroga and Nadi officials on the inception of a district competition.

The competition will see players from Suva, Nadroga, and Nadi compete in a combined national rugby meet.

Junior Escott Shield Tournament Coordinator Malakai Tuweli says this is part of their initiative to keep players engaged in the sport and also part of preparation for the new season.

Article continues after advertisement

Tuweli says while discussions continue, the Suva Rugby Union has laid out its selection process.

“Basically we are looking at players who have good skills, technical knowledge of the game, and good display of attitude on and off the field.”

He adds once they reach an agreement, discussions will be made with the managers of respective players chosen for the preparation phase.

The Suva Rugby Union concluded its semifinals round on Saturday with the final scheduled for this week.

