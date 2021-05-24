July tests beneficial for young Flying Fijians

The Flying Fijians’ test match against the All Blacks will be one for the books for most of the players who will be donning the national jumper next month.

Speaking exclusively to FBC Sports, Flying Fijians head Coach, Vern Cotter says whatever happens in the 160 minutes of rugby will be beneficial for the team moving forward.

He says they will take the first test match as a bit of an experiment to test the strength of the opponent and the second match will be strategic.

“So the first test we play we’ll be looking at ourselves where we can perform to put them under pressure, we will be looking of course attentively at their midfield position If it’s David havili whose preferred position is fullback, we know they’re going to experiment, we know they’re under pressure, they lost two games last year against Australia and Argentina”

Some members of the Flying Fijians had their first training session as a team last weekend while a few of the boys are still in Auckland and will be joining the team later this week after their quarantine period comes to an end.

“It’s tough but not impossible to prepare for the test match against the All Blacks due to COVID-19 restrictions,” says Flying Fijians Coach Vern Cotter. 🏈🗓10th July 🇫🇯 V 🇳🇿 🏟 Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin pic.twitter.com/Ln4aVzGbCp — Fiji Rugby Union (@fijirugby) June 29, 2021

Fiji will play back to back matches against New Zealand in Dunedin on July 10th, and a week later in Hamilton.

The All Blacks have played Fiji nine times before, but not since 2011 in what was the final Test match at Carisbrook in Dunedin.