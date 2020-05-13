July 11th is Skipper Cup tentative date

The Skipper Cup competition is expected to kick off on the 11th of July.

Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive John O’Connor says it was decided at the FRU Board meeting earlier this week to have July 11 as the Skipper Cup kick off tentative date.

O’Connor says they will start the competition in in July only if COVID-19 restrictions are lifted in early June.

‘According to our return to play protocols because of player welfare the minimum requirement for training is four weeks so we’ve had discussions with the union we’ll allow them four weeks’.

The FRU CEO adds the Skipper Cup will run simultaneously with the Vodafone Vanua championship.