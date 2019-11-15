Julian Savea returns to Hurricanes

Julian Savea is back at the Super Rugby franchise where he made his name, although whether he takes the field remains in doubt.

Hurricanes coach Jason Holland confirmed Savea was joining the side for the rest of Super Rugby Aotearoa. He will fill the place of Ben Lam, who is moving to France.

Savea scored 50 tries in 116 games for the Hurricanes before heading for an ill-fated stint at Toulon.

The Hurricanes are on a bye this week, however in matches this weekend, the Chiefs will take on the Crusaders at 7.05pm this Saturday while the Blues face the Highlanders at 3.35pm this Sunday.