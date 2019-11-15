Julian Savea confirms end of time at Toulon

Julian Savea has confirmed his departure from France and says he is open to a move back to Super Rugby or code-swap to the NRL.

The former All Blacks wing announced his time was up at Toulon on Instagram with a lengthy post.

Savea’s time at Toulon got off to a rough start when a poor string of performances led to club president saying he wanted a DNA test done because he thought the wrong player had been sent over.

But with his Toulon days behind him, Savea said he’s looking forward to the future and spoke candidly about it saying he is open to anything including returning to the Hurricanes, joining the NZ Warriors or could join a club in Japan.

Savea admitted any return to field would likely have to wait until 2021.