Rugby

Josh Matavesi departs Bath for Japan

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
September 10, 2021 7:31 am
Josh Matavesi leaves Bath Rugby for a lucrative deal with Japan club Toyota Shokki Shuttles [Source: Bath Rugby]

Flying Fijians utility Josh Matavesi has left Bath Rugby for a lucrative deal with Japanese club Toyota Shokki Shuttles.

The 30-year-old was allowed an early release from his contract with Bath for a deal he has honestly revealed will help set up his family for when he retires from rugby.

Matavesi says he is extremely thankful to Bath Rugby Director Stuart Hooper for allowing him to take up a ‘life-changing’ opportunity in Japan.

Article continues after advertisement

Joining Bath in January 2020, Matavesi featured 27 times in Blue, Black and White and had his sights on adding to that total before the chance of with the Shuttles came up.

He believes he owes the Bath and Hooper a great amount of respect for being human and compassionate.

Matavesi says it was a tough decision to make but he saw it as a good opportunity to secure his future.

The centre is humbled by the environment he has experienced and been a part of and felt like he could just be himself the whole time.

[Source: Bath Rugby]

