Josh Ioane called into All Blacks, Beauden Barrett absent from training

Highlanders first-five Josh Ioane has been called into the All Blacks this morning.

The one-Test All Blacks was back in amongst the team today as they prepare for the second Bledisloe Test at Eden Park after drawing last week’s fixture against the Wallabies 16-all in Wellington.

Another first-five missing from the team training though was Beauden Barrett.

Article continues after advertisement

Barrett was meant to start the match at fullback but was replaced by Chiefs playmaker Damian McKenzie.

[Source: TVNZ]