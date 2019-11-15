Home

Josh Ioane called into All Blacks, Beauden Barrett absent from training

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
October 14, 2020 11:30 am
Highlanders first-five Josh Ioane [Source: RugbyPass]

Highlanders first-five Josh Ioane has been called into the All Blacks this morning.

The one-Test All Blacks was back in amongst the team today as they prepare for the second Bledisloe Test at Eden Park after drawing last week’s fixture against the Wallabies 16-all in Wellington.

Another first-five missing from the team training though was Beauden Barrett.

Barrett was meant to start the match at fullback but was replaced by Chiefs playmaker Damian McKenzie.

[Source: TVNZ]

