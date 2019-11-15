Josh Ioane backed for All Blacks' second-five role after Highlanders switch

Josh Ioane is being tipped to take his midfield shift up to Test level by coach Aaron Mauger, having moved from first-five into second-five in Super Rugby this year.

Despite making his name as a number 10 last year, earning himself a Test debut for the All Blacks in the process, 24-year-old Ioane has so far played the majority of 2020 at 12, allowing the

Highlanders to accommodate new signing Mitch Hunt.

Article continues after advertisement

While there were naturally some teething issues for the Highlanders, Ioane has begun to find his feet as a second-five, a key player in the 23-22 away victory to the Brumbies earlier this month.

Speaking to media yesterday, coach Mauger backed Ioane to potentially be an option for the All Blacks’ number 12 role – a jersey that he once wore.