Joseph Leilua returns for West Tigers

West Tigers Centre Joseph Leilua is set to return for Saturday night’s clash against the Knights.

Leilua missed out on the Tigers last four matches after facing suspension for a dangerous off-the-ball hit on Panthers fullback Dylan Edwards.

NRL.com reports Head Coach Michael Maguire has been impressed by Leilua’s response to his latest indiscretion but is adamant the 28-year-old needs to think carefully about how he wants to be remembered when his career is done.

Meanwhile, round 13 of the NRL kicks off tonight with the Dragons hosting the Roosters at 9:50pm.

Tomorrow, the Sea Eagles play the Warriors at 8pm and Rabbitohs meet Broncos at 9:55pm.

There will be three matches on Saturday with the Storm hosting the Bulldogs at 5pm followed by the Knights and West Tigers at 7:30pm and at 9.35pm, the Panthers play the Raiders.

On Sunday the Titans take on the Cowboys at 4pm and Sharks face the Eels at 6:05pm.