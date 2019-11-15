Jordie Barrett ruled out

The Hurricanes have confirmed that Jordie Barrett will not play against the Blues this Sunday due to a shoulder injury.

They dispute media reports, however, that he will be out for three weeks, and is currently being monitored.

Barrett’s withdrawal will be disappointing news, with many eager to see Barrett take on his older brother and ex-Hurricane, Beauden Barrett, for the first time since signing with the Blues.

The Blues host the Hurricanes at 3:05pm in the opening round of Super Rugby Aotearoa.

On Saturday, the Highlanders play the Chiefs at 5:05pm.

