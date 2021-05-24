Home

Rugby

Joining Drua was always the dream: Minimbi

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
October 11, 2021 7:33 am
Christopher Minimbi

Papua New Guinea-born Christopher Minimbi has come a long from playing in the secondary school’s Deans competition for Marist Brothers High School.

Now the 21-year-old will enter into the next level of rugby competition, the Super Rugby, for the newly announced Fijian Drua team.

Minimbi came through the ranks, playing for Fiji Under 20 team and later represented the Fiji Warriors in the World Rugby Pacific Challenge.

Though he was selected to be part of the Flying Fijians wider squad for the Autumn Nations Cup, Minimbi says being part of the Drua was always the dream.

 

“Coming through the ranks and follow the path, stay true to yourself. Keep working hard, ask a lot of questions I know that is something that is hard for our culture to do, it’s hard to admit that you don’t know something, but if never ask you’ll never know.”

The young lock with maternal links to Kadavu lost his dad when he was only eight years old and was raised in PNG until he was 10.

Fiji will always be home for Minimbi, which is why he said yes to the Drua.

“Being near my home was sort of the best thing for me in terms of my development so I wasn’t really focused in any of that. Just growing as a player and as a person which is sort of the main goal in the past few years. They may have been but I never really took them into account.”

The Naitasiri lock joins a group of young and promising players who will create history by being the first Fijian team to play in the Super Rugby competition.

Another 15 players are expected to be announced in the coming days.

