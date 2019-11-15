Johnston and Walker combine to demolish Roosters

Rabbitohs five-eighth Cody Walker produced the individual performance of the season to help his side stun reigning premiers the Roosters 60-8 with winger Alex Johnston bagging an incredible five tries.

Johnston’s haul included the 100th of his career as he went past club legend Bob McCarthy into fourth all-time on the club try scoring tally. It also made him the top tryscorer of the season with 20, one ahead of Kyle Feldt.

The Roosters will now need to overcome history to push ahead for a third straight premiership with no team ever having won a competition after conceding 50 points in a game.

The horror night included a possible facial fracture to hooker Jake Friend, who went off after just three minutes after a head clash and failed a HIA.

The Bunnies’ total of 60 points was the most they have ever scored against the Roosters in their 112-year rivalry.

It was Walker’s night, with three try assists, two tries and two line breaks in a commanding performance to which the Roosters had simply no answers.

“Cody’s got great instincts, that’s what he plays with and what makes great football players. Nothing has to be structured for him,” said Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett.

“He’s had some great games for us… it was up there with his best.”

The game started well for the Tricolours with Josh Morris powering over in just the fourth minute and he would have had a try assist shortly after when backing up a James Tedesco half break but his offload floated forward.

Despite the no-try, the Rabbitohs looked to be on the rack and struggling to get out of their end until some individual brilliance from Cody Walker turned the tide.

They looked to have their third when Campbell Graham took on a short side and crashed over but the Bunker believed there was a tiny bobble in the act of grounding and ruled no try.

It didn’t slow the Rabbitohs down for long as Johnston carved over for his 100th career try then Graham belatedly got a deserved try backing up a Corey Allan clean break and kick ahead to make it 24-4 just past the half-hour mark.

With Souths attacking yet again in the shadows of half time, Luke Keary tackled Mark Nicholls before he received a pass.

The ball bounced off Keary’s shoulder into the Roosters in-goal with Nicholls chasing through to ground it. The play was sent up ‘no try’ due to a perceived knock-on from Nicholls with the Bunker ruling there was insufficient evidence to overturn the decision.

Souths had to settle with two points for the penalty for an off-the-ball tackle and a commanding 26-4 half-time advantage.

The result means the Rabbitohs will host Newcastle at ANZ Stadium in the first week of the finals.

The Roosters will slip to fourth if the Eels beat Wests Tigers after their worst loss of the Trent Robinson era and their biggest score conceded since 2010.