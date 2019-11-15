Johnson 'believes' Proctor will give evidence

Johnson breaks silence on Proctor bite as Titans star prepares to fight for his season.

Cronulla star Shaun Johnson has issued a public statement on the biting allegation levelled at Kevin Proctor and has vowed to help defend the latter at the judiciary on Tuesday.

It comes after former rugby league judiciary Chief Alan Sullivan accused Johnson of “milking it” after seeing the incident which got Proctor sent off on Saturday.

Article continues after advertisement

Proctor will front the judiciary on Tuesday evening and fight to be found not guilty.

If he’s found guilty he most likely won’t play again this season.

Johnson took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a lengthy message.

Meanwhile, the Panthers will play the Sharks at 8pm on Friday and this match will air live on FBC Sports.

Another match on Friday will see the Dragons meeting the Broncos at 9.55pm.

But kicking off round 15 on Thursday the Eels take on the Storm at 9.50pm.

There will be three games on Saturday starting with the Titans and the Raiders at 5pm before the Roosters meet the Tigers at 7.30pm followed by the Rabbitohs facing the Sea Eagles at 9.35pm.

The West Tigers/ Roosters match will be live on FBC Sports.

Two games will be played on Sunday with the Warriors facing the Bulldogs at 4pm and the Cowboys takes in the Knights at 6.05pm.