Joe Cokanasiga slams ‘Betrayal’ of commonwealth service personnel

Fiji born star Joe Cokanasiga is calling on the English governments support to halt its “betrayal” of Commonwealth members of the armed forces.

This is after his father, Ilaitia Cokanasiga is currently facing fees and visa red tape to stay in the UK despite serving 14 Years in British Armed Forces.

Ilaitia was part of the Royal Logistic Corps for 14 years, completing operational tours to Iraq and Afghanistan but he still faces applying for a visa to remain in the UK.

Ilaitia must now pay fees of £2,389 equivalent to FJ$5815 to complete the application.

Joe has now made an appeal on Commonwealth Day for the fees to be removed and the process simplified for the many families struggling through the application process.

He is supporting a three-year campaign by the Royal British Legion.