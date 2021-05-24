Home

Rugby

Joe Cokanasiga shines on international return

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
July 5, 2021 6:13 am

Fijian-born wing Joe Cokanasiga scored two tries in yesterday’s 43-29 win against the United States at Twickenham.

Cokanasiga has proven he is more than ready for his England return.

n his first Test since 2019, Cokanasiga shone in a seven-try victory that was far from flawless.

Article continues after advertisement

With eight debutants in the starting XV, the hosts started brightly scoring four tries infront of the home crowd.

But England’s error count climbed after injuries to Max Malins and Ollie Lawrence and they conceded four tries.

Highly-anticipated uncapped half-back pairing Harry Randall and Marcus Smith both scored their first tries for England.

