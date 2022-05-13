Jetsetters named for Naitasiri clash

The Nadi rugby team during on of their training sessions

Nadi has named its team for the Skipper Cup clash against Naitasiri tomorrow at Prince Charles Park.

Captain Ron Katonivere is at loose-head prop while Josh Kotobalavu is at tight-head.

The locks are Sitiveni Kuruvitu and Vilikesa Boletawa with Jolame Luvevou at blindside flanker and Ilisoni Galala at openside.

Maikeli Sivo is at hooker and Veniona Vuki at number eight.

Semesa Muedonu is at fullback, Tevita Mociu and Vilive Aria are in the center positions and Marika Tivitivi comes in at halfback.

Tevita Belo partners Aminio Naseyara on the wing.

Tomorrow’s clash kicks off at 3pm and you can watch it live on FBC TV.

Reserves:

Kenneth Delai

Josh Nadolo

Tomasi Nawaqa

Turuva Lumelume

Jiaoji Kotobalavu

Kolaia Bucalevu

Josefa Naivalu

Solomoni Tavai